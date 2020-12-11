The EC in a statement said its Chairperson, as well as all the Commissioners, are at post discharging their legally mandated duties.

The EC described the news of Ms Mensa’s travel as “fake news”.

Ms Mensa, on Wednesday, 9 December, declared President Akufo-Addo the winner of Monday, 7 December 2020 elections and President-elect.

Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, incumbent President Akufo-Addo, of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 per cent.

His closest contender, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 per cent.

But Mr Mahama and the NDC have rejected the result of the election accusing the EC of rigging the polls for the incumbent.