Don’t break away from the NPP – Mpraeso MP ‘begs’ Alan Kyeremanten

During an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, the legislator who supported Mr. Kyerematen’s campaign urged him to join forces with other camps in the NPP rather than break away from the party.

“I really do not think that Mr Kyerematen will want to form his party or would want to go independent. We all supported him because it’s NPP first. And I’m not too sure he’s going to disappoint the teeming supporters of his campaign. If he leaves NPP, he will not get any support, and all the MPs who supported him will not follow him. I’m not too sure he will. I’m not looking forward to an announcement that seeks to break away from the party. He’s a party stalwart, and his efforts will be needed.”

Davis Ansah Opoku, NPP MP Pulse Ghana

“We will need him to join forces so that we are able to win the next election. Probably, he may serve another strategic role in the future NPP government. There are various avenues open to him. For me, the decision to go independent, or forming his own party…I don’t think he’s going to do that,” the MP for Mpraeso opined.

Kyerematen, who emerged third in the Special Delegates’ Conference, was expected to be one of the five candidates participating in the November 4 presidential primaries.