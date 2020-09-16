He said Nana Addo is going around the country cutting sod for various projects with a little over two months to the December 2020 elections adding that he's cutting the sod just to win votes.

He said the government has not budgeted to fund many of those projects but only cutting sods.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi Tuesday, September 15, 2020, he said "In my time as President whenever I cut the sod for a project it meant that there was a contractor at the site working. But in recent times, you see both the President and his Vice going round cutting sod left, right and centre when there's no contractor. The machines are brought to the project site to cut the sod and right after the President leaves, the machines are put back on a low-bed truck and moved away from the site."

Nana Addo and John Mahama

READ MORE: The next NDC gov't will not respect Agyapa deal - Mahama

According to him, "My respected Chief, I beg of you, when the President or his Vice comes to your town to cut a sod please ask them two questions. Has the 2020 budget catered for the said project? if it's not in there, then ask, if there has been any loan agreement approved by Parliament from which the project will be funded. If there are no answers to these two questions, then the sod-cutting is 419 (fraudulent). They are just cutting sod to win votes in the upcoming elections."

The Town Hall meeting by the NDC intends to take the 'Peoples' Manifesto' to the doorstep of every Ghanaian, as it embarks on a rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, as well as restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress.