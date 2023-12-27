Don’t fall for NPP’s phantom promises in 2024 – Asiedu Nketia admonishes Ghanaians

He said as an incumbent government that was approaching the end of its second term in office, the expectation would have been for it to make the re-election bid based on its current performance and record of accomplishments.

“Instead, we see the NPP making very grandiose promises to Ghanaians of what they would do if re-elected while staying silent on their abysmal current performance, an indicator of how well they will do if re-elected,” he said.

Speaking at separate durbars in the Central Region, he described 2016, 2020, and the yet-to-be-announced 2024 manifesto of the NPP as “promises made, promises broken, and promises repeated.”

Recognizing the call by the NDC National Chairman for the people of the Central Region to take ownership of the party and elevate its status as one of the regional strongholds, especially considering the notable presence of several party stalwarts in leadership positions, he cited the influential roles played by past leaders such as the late Kow Nkensen Arkaah and Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, both former Vice Presidents, along with late Prof John Evans Atta Mills, former President, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, a former Education Minister, and late Ama Benyiwa Doe, former Central Regional Minister.

He emphasized that the region should reconsider its voting pattern.

Mr Nketia said it had become clear that Ghana needed a new precedent, which required the election of a new leader, who would leverage on his credibility with the people to lift the country to greater development heights.

“Election 2024 is very critical in the country’s history with greater emphasis on a leader who will be the preference of the majority of Ghanaians and not just a leader of a political party,” he said.

