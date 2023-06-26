ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t vote for someone who’s likely to be jailed – Akufo-Addo to Assin North residents

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on residents of Assin North to reject James Gyakye Quayson in the upcoming by-election.

President Nana Akufo-Addo
He said Mr. Quayson is likely to be implicated by the law for perjury hence voting for him will be a waste of time.

His statement came as part of his campaign efforts to rally support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the Assin North by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Addressing a large gathering of Assin North residents, Akufo-Addo stressed the significance of making informed decisions during elections.

“It is crucial for us to exercise our voting rights responsibly,” the President stated firmly. “We should not support or vote for individuals who are entangled in legal controversies that may eventually lead them to face imprisonment.

“We need someone who can come and help you. Someone who will work in your interest. I heard Gyakye Quayson say that even in prison, you people will vote for him, can he work from jail? We vote for people to go to Parliament to work, how can he work from prison so don’t vote for someone who will end up in jail, vote for someone who can work to improve your lives.”

The constituency has been grappling with political uncertainty due to the legal challenges faced by its former Member of Parliament, James Gyakye-Quayson.

Akufo Addo
He urged them to carefully evaluate the candidates’ backgrounds, qualifications, and reputations before casting their votes in the upcoming by-election.

President Akufo-Addo also dismissed claims that he was influencing the court against Mr Quayson.

The Electoral Commission scheduled a by-election in Assin North following the nullification of the 2020 parliamentary election in the area, which was won by Mr. Quayson.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
