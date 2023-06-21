Dr. Bawumia is not contesting to be President to amass wealth – Gideon Boako

During an interview on Accra based Citi TV with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Dr. Boako indicated that Dr. Bawumia is into politics to change the fortunes of the country and not to dip his hands into the public purse.

Dr. Boako described Dr. Bawumia as a unifier who will unite the NPP if elected as the party’s flagbeaer for the 2024 polls.

“I think Dr. Bawumia has been the most influential person in our politics in terms of ideas and vision. A vision that you can identify with. Politics has moved to politics of ideas, so you need such visionary leaders who have organized themselves well and committed themselves. You can see through them that they are not into politics to amass wealth for themselves. But they are into politics to ensure that things work. That has been the Vice President, working to make sure things are done properly. The people see him to be a unifier,” he underscored.

Touching on the tribal cards being played by some of his contenders, Dr. Boako noted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has to leverage on the gains it stands to achieve in its strongholds if the Vice President is elected to lead the party in the 2024 polls.

“The NPP has a candidate who is not an Akan, the advantage it brings to the party is that, while there will not be any motivation for an NPP supporter in the Akan area to say I won’t vote for Bawumia because he’s a Northerner and I’m going to vote for a former President John Dramani Mahama who is also a Northerner.

“You are able to consolidate your gains in your strongholds. Then you leave Dr. Bawumia and Mr. Mahama to fight in the strongholds of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) where they both come from. And see whether or not your candidate will have a competitive advantage over the NDC in his own backyard. That is where the strength of Dr. Bawumia comes in. Dr. Bawumia has been able to exert a lot of influence to the advantage of the NPP in the North”.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has lauded his achievements in the party and called on delegates to vote for him to lead in the 2024 general elections.