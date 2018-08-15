Drivers of MPs appeal for increment in salary from ‘meagre’ GH¢ 400

news

The Speaker of Parliament has been petitioned by some drivers of Ghana’s parliamentarians over the poor salaries they receive.

The drivers say they do not have good conditions of service from the MPs, with some insisting they are paid a “meagre amount of GH¢ 400” monthly.

In a petition addressed to the Speaker, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, the drivers called for an intervention to push the MPs to pay them better.

The also complained that they do not have job security since their working agreements with the MPs are only oral.

“Right Honourable Speaker, our terms of engagement by our employers (Honourable Members of Parliament has largely been oral. Without any rules of engagement which makes our bosses to use their discretion to pay us meager amount of GH¢ 400.00 as monthly salary.

“Subject to the labour Act 2003, Act 651, section 67, employees remuneration are enshrined in the Act of which we are pleading for increment in salaries which we believe can help us to survive the economy,” sections of the petition read.

Another concern raised by the drivers was that the MPs do not pay their contributions to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

They, therefore, appealed to the Speaker to implore lawmakers to improve their conditions of service, whiles also demanding that they are paid allowances when they work on public holidays.

They added: “Our services with our employers are not secured due to the manner of our engagement. We are hired and fired at the MPs’ own discretion. We hope and plead to your outfit to help streamline it including payment of our Social Security and National Insurance Trust which are not being paid,” the drivers said in the petition.

“We the drivers over the past years have formed a welfare union to seek for better conditions. We humbly plead to the leadership to come into negotiation with us for us to have a collective bargaining agreement, and we believe this agreement will help stimulate our responsibilities, duties and our entitlements. We trust the existence of the CBA will give us some sense of security and also motivate us to discharge our duties well.”

This is not the first time that drivers of Ghanaian MPs have publicly complained about the meagre salaries they receive.

Similar concerns were raised about six years ago when some drivers complained that they were earning as low of GH¢80 as monthly salaries.