RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

EC declares NPP's Walewale parliamentary primary re-run null and void after chaos

Kojo Emmanuel

Following the disruption of ballot sorting and the destruction of several ballot papers, the Electoral Commission (EC) has declared the re-run of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary in the Walewale constituency of the North East Region null and void.

Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru and Hajia Lariba Zuweratu
Dr Mahama Tia Kabiru and Hajia Lariba Zuweratu

The EC has referred the matter to the NPP for further action, as the primary was an internal party event intended to select a nominee for the December parliamentary election.

The party must now decide on a new date for the election before the nomination period for the December 2024 parliamentary election in Walewale concludes at the end of the week.

In related news, the police have identified Kamara Bawah as the individual who disrupted the ballot sorting.

Bawah is currently in custody for causing damage to some of the ballot papers.

Security in Walewale and its surrounding areas has been heightened to maintain law and order.

This decision follows a ruling by the Tamale High Court, which nullified the initial NPP primary in Walewale due to irregularities, impersonation, and over-voting.

In January, Dr Kabiru Mahama, a special advisor to the Vice President, narrowly defeated the incumbent MP for Walewale, Hajia Lariba, in a closely contested primary.

Dr Kabiru won with 345 votes to Hajia Lariba's 338. Dissatisfied with the results, Hajia Lariba challenged the outcome in court, alleging electoral irregularities and malpractice.

Voting, which was set to begin at 7 a.m., faced delays as the venue was moved from Walewale Senior High Technical School to the Walewale astro turf, and finally to the Walewale Pentecost Church.

