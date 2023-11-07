Economy in the hands of NPP far better — Freddie Blay

According to him, the economy is in a better position than it was in the hands of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the NPP has been able to continue with its social intervention initiatives despite the global economic debacle.

Blay expressed optimism that Ghana’s economy will experience an appreciable recovery in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The economy in the hands of the NPP has been far better, irrespective of the challenges that we have faced. In terms of numbers and figures, and so forth, we have not slowed down in our social interventions," he said.

"The decisions regarding NHIS, Free SHS, road construction, and all other initiatives we embarked on have not been stalled despite the events in Ukraine. We are adapting to the situation, and things are improving. Therefore, by 2024, the economy will show signs of improvement," he told Accra-based Citi FM.