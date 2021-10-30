EC's Bossman Asare behaved like a party footsoldier - Asiedu Nketia

"Ladies and gentlemen, the former president has also alleged that the military influenced the declaration and announcement of the election results, this is also false.

"It never happened. Nowhere did the military influence the declaration of the election results. It is not true," he said.

But addressing the press in Accra, Asiedu Nketia said "The posturing of Bossman Asare is arrogant, to say the least. What we witnessed was a smack of an NPP foot soldier who has been given a speech from the Jubilee house to read."

Pulse Ghana

He insisted that what the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama said is factual and a true reflection of what transpired during the 2020 elections.

"Despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary, the Electoral Commission maintains an obvious state of delusional stupor that the 2020 elections were above reproach and continues to shower praises on themselves and attack anyone who shares divergent views on the elections.

"We wish to make it clear to Bossman Asare and Jean Mensa that the NDC being a major stakeholder in the democracy and governance of Ghana reserves the right to comment on the conduct and outcome of elections without being treated with contempt and disrespect," he added.