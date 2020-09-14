The Electoral Commission of Ghana announced this on Monday, September 14, when it opened nominations for the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The chairperson of the Commission, Madam Jean Mensa at a press conference in Accra outlined the procedure involved in filing a nominations form for both presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The nominations are to be filed from Monday 5th to Friday 9th October 2020.

READ ALSO: Consumers to enjoy CST cut from 9% to 5% effective September 15

“These filing fees are to be paid in banker’s draft.

“This year’s nominations will be different from previous nominations. As you are all aware, we are operating in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the commission has introduced a number of measures to reduce human contact and human traffic and its activities and operations to a large extent. Our commitment to promote and undertake a COVID-19 free election has largely informed and influenced the changes we have made to our activities and the nomination process is not left out,” Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa stated.

The EC further stated that candidates can only access the forms via unique passwords to be provided to General Secretaries of the various political parties.

The nomination forms will be received between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm and 5:00 pm each day during the stipulated times.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians and some politicians have been reacting to the GHC100,000 filing fee for presidential candidates.

READ ALSO: Pulse Editorial: It’s actually a good thing when political parties have similar manifesto messages

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC Peter Boamah Otukornor told Starr News that the amount is rather on the high and the EC must re-consider it.

“I don’t know the thinking that went in the charge. I think it is the highest in recent times and I think the EC will have to take a second look at it. This is an attack on our democracy and there is no justification of this hundred percent increment from the last one,” he noted.

Also commenting on the development, the Communications Director of the Progressive People’s Party Felix Mantey said the Commission is being arbitrary with the charge.

“This is outrageous and we cannot accept it. We will meet the other political parties over it and then decide the next approach to handle this matter. The amount is just too high”.