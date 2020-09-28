She said she will not rig the elections in favour of a particular party adding that she will be credible and transparent.

According to her, "I also have a duty to God and to our country to be an agent of peace. As the head of the Electoral Commission, the signals I send out, be it to our staff, or the public is important as it would have an impact on the election and our nation.

"As a Christian, I am a firm believer in the principles that Christ stands for, Justice, Peace, and Truth, I am committed to ensuring that these principles are reflected in everything that both I and the commission do, I am committed to being fair to conducting my activities without fear or favour.

"I commit to work and undertake my duties to ensure that it is the will of the people which is the will of God that stands, as an agent of peace I commit to truth and not to alter the will of God. The onus is on me to abide by this principle and God being my guide and helper I am confident that I will not let him and the people of Ghana down in Jesus' name," she said.

Her comments come at the back on some missing names in the voters' register in the ongoing exhibition exercise.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the ongoing voters' exhibition exercise has been fraught with some irregularities.

Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama, said the NDC "will do everything in our power to ensure it continues to be the anchor of this country's much-vaunted peace and stability."

"We in the NDC have exhibited restraint at all times in this electoral process, even now we are committed to doing so. But we will not accept the result of a flawed election," he added.