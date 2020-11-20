This is pursuant to his earlier announcement about uniforms to be worn by cops for duties on December 7, 2020.

No police officers on election duties, except those on excuse, should have beards, he said. For those with medical cover not to shave, he said they should trim their beards.

CID personnel and their PID counterparts shall bear their identification tags, the IGP directed.

“Under no circumstance should the brown khaki be entertained even during route marches for the 2020 election,” he stressed.

Continuing, he said, “For the avoidance of doubt, the appropriate traditional uniforms are blue-black, black and camouflage.”

Commanders will be sanctioned alongside defaulting police officers, the IGP warned in his directives to all the police formations across the country.

Shaving by personnel is a tradition order in the military and related regimented organisations.