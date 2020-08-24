Over the weekend, Greenstreet polled 1364 votes against Bright Akwetey's 597 and Divine Ayivor's 171 votes.

This would be the first time the CPP has repeated a presidential candidate for a major election.

Ivor Greenstreet was also the first General Secretary to have been reelected twice in the history of the CPP.

In his victory statement, Ivor Greenstreet observed that the time has come for Ghanaians to vote for the CPP for massive transformation "Everywhere that I have gone on the campaign trail all that I get told is where is the CPP that will deliver for the people of Ghana?

"Today I give you my pledge that the CPP will deliver for the people. It will deliver the social justice that will make this country a better and more equal place with opportunity for all."

But Ben Ephson said he doubts if the CPP will make any surprise in the 2020 polls.

In an interview on CTV, he said "In 2016, apart from the NDC and NPP, no other party got even one percent apart from Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom who did a bit better than all the small parties by getting 0.99 percent of the total votes cast.

"I doubt the CPP will make any good showing in the 2020 polls."

"If you add all the amount of votes the small parties get in their parliamentary elections, their presidential candidates don't get any of that because the electorate says voting for the flagbearers of the small parties is tantamount to wasting their ballot, so, they'd rather vote for their parliamentary candidates and vote for the presidential candidates of either the biggest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)," he said.

"If the CPP gets two percent of the 2020 ballots, they would have done very well...The truth is just one," Ephson added.