The man of God made the declaration to his congregation during church service on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He said that the forthcoming election which is just a few weeks away is a done deal for former President Mahama who is seeking to return to the seat of government after he was voted out in 2016.

“The opposition of Ghana will rule 2021. John Dramani Mahama is the next president, and there is nothing anybody can do about it. In the first week of September, the door was closed for him,” the controversial prophet said to his congregation on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

“It is a first-round victory, and the opposition will have more MP’s than the ruling party now.”

He had earlier responded to claims that his prediction that US President Donald Trump would win the November 3 elections has failed as his Contender Joe Biden has rather emerged the winner.

According to the controversial man of God, his earlier message was misunderstood, stressing that although Joe Biden has won the US presidential election and should occupy the Whitehouse, Donald Trump will eventually be the president, using mysterious means.

“Trump will sit on America’s seat again,” Badu Kobi said, drawing applause from his congregation.

“I saw Biden holding the votes and Trump used his hand to hit the back of his palm, took it from his hand and left,” he added.

He made a reference to his 2016 prophecy about the US presidential election when Donald Trump contested Hillary Clinton. In that 2016 prophecy, Badu Kobi indicated that a certain nation was helping Donald Trump to rig the elections.

“The same way Trump will bulldoze his way; he will win. Americans will not understand but Trump is 2021 President,” Badu Kobi declared.

“Between the two [Biden and Trump], Trump is strong, Biden is weak, and he will use that strength to win. And so, Trump is the next President of America…,” Badu Kobi emphasised.