Election 2024: Reject Alan's empty political tactics — NDC's Afaglo

Afaglo said Alan Kyeremanten is part of the mess that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created but has now turned as a 'night angle' trying to distance himself from the rot and corruption.

"If for seven years Alan couldn’t do something good and forward-looking for the youth of Ghana to change their fortunes with all the state machinery at his disposal, what new then can he do now that he is walking alone?" he asked.

The Keta South NDC member added that "even if he has lost touch with the support base of his former party what then can he now offer Ghanaians and the youth now."

Afaglo said Alan should pinpoint one single initiative he implemented as Trade and Industry Minister which improved the lives of Ghanaians and the economy apart from sending Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Ghana is in a mess through the contribution and advice he gave, and "so if he now turns to try to profess solution to the mess he and his government created, Ghanaians must expose his lies and reject him because he is empty and has nothing new."

