Election 2024: Reject Alan's empty political tactics — NDC's Afaglo

Emmanuel Tornyi

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) member from Keta South District and the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has called on Ghanaians to reject Alan Kyeremanten’s political tactics describing them as 'empty'.

Novihoho Afaglo and Alan Kyerematen
According to him, the 'Butterfly' man has nothing new to offer Ghanaians and the youth and therefore must not give in to the deceit and lies he is propagating.

Afaglo said Alan Kyeremanten is part of the mess that the current New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has created but has now turned as a 'night angle' trying to distance himself from the rot and corruption.

"If for seven years Alan couldn’t do something good and forward-looking for the youth of Ghana to change their fortunes with all the state machinery at his disposal, what new then can he do now that he is walking alone?" he asked.

Novihoho Afaglo
The Keta South NDC member added that "even if he has lost touch with the support base of his former party what then can he now offer Ghanaians and the youth now."

Afaglo said Alan should pinpoint one single initiative he implemented as Trade and Industry Minister which improved the lives of Ghanaians and the economy apart from sending Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said Ghana is in a mess through the contribution and advice he gave, and "so if he now turns to try to profess solution to the mess he and his government created, Ghanaians must expose his lies and reject him because he is empty and has nothing new."

Alan Kyerematen
Afaglo, therefore, challenged Ghanaians to reject the lies and propaganda being spewed by the NPP government and their sympathizers because they have nothing good to offer the country.

