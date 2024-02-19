Dr. Bawumia will serve as the Campaign Chairman, with Dan Botwe as the campaign's Strategist, Dr. Gideon Boako as the spokesperson, and Dennis Edward Aboagye as the Director of Communications.
Election 2024: See the full list of Bawumia's campaign team
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the campaign team for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, its flagbearer in the upcoming 2024 elections.
Recommended articles
The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement said the NPP at its National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, approved a proposed structure for the Party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees.
He said a National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other Committees, shall be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia], and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate.
The National Chairman, General Secretary and Regional Chairpersons shall also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee.
Here are the members of the campaign team of Dr. Bawumia:
A. CAMPAIGN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
1. H.E John Agyekum Kufuor
2. H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
3. All members of the National Council of Elders
4. Frederick Worsemao Blay
5. Madam Elizabeth Ohene
6. Rev. Joyce Aryee
7. Akosua Frema Osei Opare
B. CAMPAIGN OPERATIONS
1. Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director)
2. Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy)
C. CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN AND STRATEGIST
1. Dan Botwe (Chairman)
2. Frederick Oware (Deputy)
3. Nana Akomea (Deputy)
D. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT
1. Frederick Opare Ansah (Campaign Manager)
2. Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy — Research and Administration)
3. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Deputy — Parliamentary Campaign)
4. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars (Deputy — Presidential Campaign)
E. ELECTORAL AFFAIRS
Peter Mac Manu
F. SENIOR CAMPAIGN AIDES
1. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
2. John Boadu
3. Kofi Dzarnasi
4. Dr. Susana Alo
5. Salifu. Saeed
6. Samuel Awuku
7. Anthony Abayifa Karbo
8. Dr. Nyame Baafi
9. Nii Adjei Sowah
G. CAMPAIGN COORDINATORS
1. Joseph Cudjoe (Coordinator —Identifiable Groups)
2. Mavis Hawa Koomson (Coordinator — Coastal Zone)
3. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Coordinator- Middle Belt Zone)
4. Dominic Nitiwul (Coordinator — Northern Zone)
H. SPOKESPERSON FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE
Dr. Gideon Boako
I. CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE
1. Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye (Director of Communications)
2. Yaw Adomako Baafi (Deputy)
3. Akbar Khorneni (Deputy)
4. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante (Coordinator, Social Media)
J. RESEARCH DIRECTORATE
Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah
K. FINANCE AND FUND-RAISING
Dr. Alolo Mutaka
L. LEGAL DIRECTORATE
I. Frank Davies (Chairman)
2. Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy)
DIPLOMATIC LIAISON
Amb. Edward Boateng
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh