Election 2024: See the full list of Bawumia's campaign team

The General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong in a statement said the NPP at its National Executive Committee and National Council meetings held on Monday, February 19, 2024, approved a proposed structure for the Party’s 2024 national campaign and appointed some individuals to serve on the various national campaign committees.

Pulse Ghana

He said a National Campaign Coordinating Committee (NCCC), which shall oversee the work of all other Committees, shall be chaired by the 2024 Presidential Candidate [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia], and assisted by the Vice Presidential Candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Chairman, General Secretary and Regional Chairpersons shall also serve on the National Campaign Coordinating Committee.

Pulse Ghana

Here are the members of the campaign team of Dr. Bawumia:

A. CAMPAIGN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

1. H.E John Agyekum Kufuor

ADVERTISEMENT

2. H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

3. All members of the National Council of Elders

4. Frederick Worsemao Blay

5. Madam Elizabeth Ohene

6. Rev. Joyce Aryee

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Akosua Frema Osei Opare

B. CAMPAIGN OPERATIONS

1. Justin Kodua Frimpong (Director)

2. Henry Nana Boakye (Deputy)

C. CAMPAIGN CHAIRMAN AND STRATEGIST

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Dan Botwe (Chairman)

2. Frederick Oware (Deputy)

3. Nana Akomea (Deputy)

D. CAMPAIGN MANAGEMENT

1. Frederick Opare Ansah (Campaign Manager)

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dr. Antoinette Tsibu-Darko (Deputy — Research and Administration)

3. Osei Bonsu Amoah (Deputy — Parliamentary Campaign)

4. Dr. Ibrahim Anyars (Deputy — Presidential Campaign)

E. ELECTORAL AFFAIRS

Peter Mac Manu

ADVERTISEMENT

F. SENIOR CAMPAIGN AIDES

1. Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

2. John Boadu

3. Kofi Dzarnasi

4. Dr. Susana Alo

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Salifu. Saeed

6. Samuel Awuku

7. Anthony Abayifa Karbo

8. Dr. Nyame Baafi

9. Nii Adjei Sowah

ADVERTISEMENT

G. CAMPAIGN COORDINATORS

1. Joseph Cudjoe (Coordinator —Identifiable Groups)

2. Mavis Hawa Koomson (Coordinator — Coastal Zone)

3. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie (Coordinator- Middle Belt Zone)

4. Dominic Nitiwul (Coordinator — Northern Zone)

ADVERTISEMENT

H. SPOKESPERSON FOR THE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Dr. Gideon Boako

I. CAMPAIGN COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

1. Dennis Edward Miracles Aboagye (Director of Communications)

2. Yaw Adomako Baafi (Deputy)

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Akbar Khorneni (Deputy)

4. Maxwell Krobea Kwabena Asante (Coordinator, Social Media)

J. RESEARCH DIRECTORATE

Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah

K. FINANCE AND FUND-RAISING

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Alolo Mutaka

L. LEGAL DIRECTORATE

I. Frank Davies (Chairman)

2. Gary Nimako Marfo (Deputy)

DIPLOMATIC LIAISON

ADVERTISEMENT

Amb. Edward Boateng