He said the judgment given by the "Supreme Court on the petition is full of patent falsehoods."

According to him, the claim by the Supreme Court that the figure of the total vote cast was 13,434,574, which was announced by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensah in her December declaration of the presidential results was actually the total vote cast for the election but that same was mistakenly announced by the EC boss who doubles as the "Returning Officer as the total valid votes cast, is untrue and not borne out of the evidence that was before the court."

He said "the Court's claim that Jean Mensah committed an error relative to the total valid vote cast in her declaration, which was later corrected on 10th December is false, as the figure the EC published as the total valid votes in their unsigned press release of 10th December is 13,119,460 and not the 13,121,111 the court claims is the correct total valid votes cast for the election.

"These inconsistent figures expose the flawed conclusion the Court arrived at. This is what happens when an electoral management body cooks figures to achieve a fraudulent predetermined election outcome."

"The Supreme Court's decision to uphold the patently flawed and unconstitutional declaration of the 2020 presidential results by Jean Mensah makes a mockery of justice," Sammy Gyamfi added.