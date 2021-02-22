The Supreme Court of Ghana is hearing the petition of former president John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 presidential election.

Mr. Mahama is challenging the 2020 presidential results delivered by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Jean Mensa.

He maintains that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority during the polls because of the omission of the Techiman South constituency from the declaration of results.

According to the EC, President Akufo-Addo garnered 51.59% of the votes while Mr. Mahama got 47.37%.

Mr. Mahama is however, asking the Supreme Court to order a re-run of the presidential election for him and the incumbent.

But in the ongoing election petition, the Supreme Court made three critical pronouncements on Monday, February 22.

Below are three key things that happened in court today;

SC dismisses Mahama's third review application

Ghana's apex court dismissed a third review application filed by former president John Mahama, the petitioner in the ongoing election petition, which prayed the court to overturn its own ruling of 16 February 2021, in which it denied Mr Mahama the opportunity to reopen his case.

Mr Mahama, in his review application filed by his lawyers, said the court committed errors in law in its ruling.

But in a unanimous decision, the nine-member panel chaired by Justice Kwasi Anin Yebaoh held that the application is without merit.

Supreme Court sets March 4 to deliver judgement on election petition case

The Supreme Court has set March 4, 2021, to deliver its ruling in the 2020 Election Petition case.

This was announced by the president of the panel, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on Monday, February 22, 2021.

“The petition is adjourned to March 4, 2021, for judgement,” Anin-Yeboah said.

Supreme Court rebukes Dr. Ayine over contempt statement

The Supreme Court has directed former deputy Attorney General Dominic Ayine to go before the media and retract the contempt statement he made about the court.

“We don’t want anything from him, he should just go back to the media and retract the statement that he made,” the Chief Justice said on behalf of the bench during the contempt hearing Monday.

The bench made the directive after Dr Ayine’s lawyers had pleaded on his behalf and informed them that his client had submitted an apology letter for his actions.