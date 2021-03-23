His late father, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, was once the Northern Regional Minister in the Nkrumah government, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is from a family that is deeply rooted in politics from the independence era, but not many people knew him as such, apart from being a technocrat with impeccable credentials in economics.

Born on October 7, 1963, Dr Bawumia studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He also obtained a First-Class Honours Degree in Economics at the Buckingham University in 1987 and went on to obtain a master’s degree in Economics at the Lincoln College, Oxford, and a PhD in Economics at the Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.

His areas of specialisation include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics and Monetary Policy.

The Survey report suggests also that 61% of NDC card bearing members prefer the former President John Dramani Mahama backing a new candidate for the 2024 elections.

The flagbearer of the NDC for the 2020 election, became President after the demise of Professor Evans Atta Mills and eventually winning the 2012 general elections with 5,574,761 votes, fast forward, he lost the 2016 elections with a margin of 984,570 votes after the Electoral management body obtained results from all 275 constituencies to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The survey revealed that 82% of respondent trust the elections results were accurate after the elections petition, 18% however do not trust that the election results were accurate, their paramount reason describes the Electoral management body of failing the system.