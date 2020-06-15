The investigative piece also revealed that former President Mahama was gifted a Ford Expedition valued at $100,000 back in 2012, when he was the Vice President, by the Burkinabe contractor named Djibril Freres Kanazoe.

This was alleged to be a bribe as the contractor was awarded three contracts around that period.

The story alleged that the contractor had used unfair means to win the contracts. There was also concern regarding the import duty and registration of the car.

The amount involved per the contracts under question is Ghana Embassy Perimeter Fence Wall worth $650,000; the Dodo Pepeso-Nkwanta Road worth €25.9million, and a 28km road project worth GH¢2 million.

John Mahama

There was also the matter of losses due to incorrect import duty and registration charges.

In 2014, attempts by a parliamentary committee to force the central bank to investigate the $650,000 Ghana embassy security wall hit were thwarted by the government.

Per checks indicate that shortly after the scandal in 2016, the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ) was tasked to investigate after which they published a 78-paged report.

The report concluded that the President's action did not breach the bribery, corruption, or conflict of interest laws of the country after petitions flew in from political parties and a private citizen.

Also, in the CHRAJ report, former President Mahama was found guilty of breaching the country's gift policy by accepting the controversial Ford gift given by Djibril Kanazoe.

CHRAJ, however, said Mahama violated the Gift Policy under the Code of Conduct.

Anti-corruption activists accused Mahama of 'blatantly disregarding' Ghana's conflict of interest guidelines and violating the constitution.

Article 284 of the country's constitution states that a public officer shall not put himself in a position where his or her interest conflicts or is likely to conflict with the performance of the functions of his or her office.

Manasseh Azure Awuni

The investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure, however in a Twitter post said there's an update on the case after four years and said Ghanaians should watch out.

"Exactly four years ago, I broke the Ford Scandal. Today, there's an update that should interest you. Keep an eye on this page," he wrote.