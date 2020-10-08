This new stance is completely different from what the musician said in the run up to the 2016 general elections.

And he has asked Ghanaians to forgive him for getting it wrong on the integrity of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer.

According to him he has now come to the realization that Nana Akufo-Addo is another ordinary politician who cares little about the average Ghanaian.

In a post on Facebook, he said he regrets describing Akufo-Addo as a man who is not ‘ordinary for ordinary people”.

President Nana Akufo-Addo

“In 2016, I wrote an article that Nana Addo is not ordinary and he is not for ordinary people. Please it is not true. He is very ordinary or even worse than all the presidents we have had. He was our last hope. We believed him”.

“We said John Mahama's infrastructure achievement (airport, Tema port, Kasoa interchange circle interchange, UGMC, Military Hospital in Kumasi, Kejetia Market, Kumasi Rattray Park, Ridge Hospita, just to mention a few) were useless. Today you are proud to add toilet and streetlights to your achievements because building toilet helps to end open defecation”.

“We thought he was coming to do something different - he is just a disappointment. He is like Asempa 94.7 fm - all talk all day!!! I know for a fact that he won't be surprised if he should lose the election. He has seen people cheering him up more than this but still lost the election. Akufo Addo is experienced in loosing than winning,” he added.