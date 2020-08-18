He said the tracker is the first on the African continent and it shows the New Patriotic Party’s resolve to show Ghanaians what it has done with the mandate they gave to them 3 years ago.

Speaking at the Infrastructure Results Fair in Accra, the Vice President said government set up the tracker to make their achievements accessible to Ghanaians.

”We have launched a website to track our promises that we delivered to the people of Ghana”, he said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

”The delivery tracker website is part of efforts to be accountable to the people of Ghana.”

Dr. Bawumia also said such an initiative is novel in Africa and it makes Ghana the first nation to that.