Ghana wasn’t paradise under me but at least things were better - Mahama

Speaking to party delegates in the Bodi Constituency of the Western North Region during his campaign tour, Mr Mahama, who is seeking a comeback, said though the Akufo-Addo government has borrowed almost GHS500 billion since coming to office in 2017, not more than GHS10 billion of that has been funnelled into the much-touted but “poorly implemented” Free SHS initiative, thus, the poor food fed the students in school.

Mr Mahama said Ghanaians are clamouring for the return of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) because they have realised that President Nana Akufo-Addo and the governing New Patriotic Party have destroyed every good thing he bequeathed to them.

For instance, Mr Mahama said during the NDC administration, the Produce Buying Company was buying 30 per cent of cocoa produced by farmers “but today, I’m not sure they buy even more than 3 percent”.

Also, he said under the NDC, the Tema Oil Refinery did very well but started grinding to a halt form 2017 when President Akufo-Addo took office.

“So, Ghanaians are now clamouring for the NDC to come back to office”, he reiterated.

Mr Mahama acknowledged that even though “Ghana was not paradise under me, at least things were better” compared to the suffering Ghanaians are going through under the Akufo-Addo government.

As a result, Ghanaians are yearning for the return of the NDC, Mr Mahama emphasised.

“Everywhere I go, I’m given a stone of vindication. Some people even light lanterns in broad daylight and shine them at me. They say they are searching for me because they have been sorely disappointed by the NPP government’s abysmal performance which is in sharp contrast to the mouthwatering promises they made in the lead-up to the 2016 campaign”, Mr Mahama pointed out.

“So, I know there is victory in wait for the NDC”.