His comments come after the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) agreed to suspend its strike following an emergency meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations.

He said Ghanaians will appreciate the government for its honesty about how the economy is faring than telling the masses that ''inflation is reducing, GDP is increasing and so forth''.

Speaking on Accra-based Peace FM, Kwesi Pratt said: "'If you do this, how can we know the truth so as to work with the truth and ease ourselves; so that we don't engage in unreasonable demands. There is no truth''.

In July this year, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stressed that amidst the global pandemic that has devastated a lot of economies of the world, Ghana continues to be recording positive GDP growths.

He explained that while they upset a number of government interventions that were in place prior to the onset of the pandemic, hard work on their part has ensured that the economy is not in distress.