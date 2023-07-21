The current parliament is the worst in the history of Ghana — Joe Wise

This is the fourth time in a row that the Minority caucus has taken this action.

James Gyakye Quayson on his part is in court on charges of forgery and perjury.

The Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza in a statement said their unwavering support for their colleagues and the emphasis on unity was their reason for abstaining from participating in the day's parliamentary proceedings.

Joseph Osei-Owusu speaking on the boycott of the Minority said a Parliament with equal numbers will be better but it turned out to be the worst than the other parliaments in Africa.

"We have decided to do politics instead of business. This equal number in parliament has brought the worst in MPs, I have repeated it, I will repeat it again – this parliament, the eighth parliament has made the least number of laws," he told JoyNews.

