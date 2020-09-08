According to him, the "economy is not working for the people, it is working for only a few. We will fix the economy and make it work for all Ghanaians. We will fight the disastrous effect of the poor economic performance of this government."

Speaking at the party's manifesto launch dubbed "The People's Manifesto", Mahama said the next NDC government will "end to the vindictive targeting and collapse of Ghanaian businesses."

John Mahama and Nana Addo

"We have done this before. We have ensured the longest sustained period of single-digit inflation.

"We must put Ghanaian businesses at the centre of economic growth. We must create equal opportunities for all Ghanaians businesses. It is only when Ghanaian businesses thrive that our economy thrives as well. It is time for renewal and coming together. It is time to end intolerance and social discrimination. It is time to end the repression of the media," he said.

Here's the full document of "The Peoples' Manifesto" by the NDC