According to her, the December 7 elections were conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner, while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Ambassador said this in a statement released on Friday, December 10, 2020.

"The elections were conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner while protecting the wellbeing of Ghanaians during the COVID-19 global pandemic," the statement said.

Adding that the U.S expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels.

"The United States expects that any electoral disputes would be resolved through established legal channels, in keeping with Ghana’s hard-earned reputation as a shining example of democracy in the region and across the world."

The U.S Ambassador further congratulated President Akufo-Addo on his re-election, adding that, the U.S. government is ready to continue its strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana.

"The U.S. government stands ready to continue our strong partnership with the government and people of Ghana to advance our shared prosperity."