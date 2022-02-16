Group condemns vitriolic attacks on Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo

"We have observed with deep concern the recent vitriolic attacks on Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya Constituency and Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection. The first of such attacks came from her colleague male Member of Parliament for New Juaben South and a Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi who alleged that Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo is sabotaging the New Patriotic Party, (NPP), government by her continuous absence from Parliament. This was followed by similar utterances by another male colleague Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, MP for Assin Central constituency claims her conduct is tantamount to holding the governing NPP to ransom," the group said in a statement on Monday, February 14, 2022.

This comes after some MPs and executives of the party have called out Sarah Adwoa Safo for her continuous absence in Parliament.

The NPP members said the government's struggles in Parliament can be attributed to the Dome-Kwabenya lawmaker.

The lawmaker for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong condemned the attitude and asked her to quit if she lacks the spirit to sacrifice for the party and Ghanaians.

The MP for New Juabeng South, Michael Okyere Baafi, on his part said it is high time the party leadership in Parliament called her to order.

He said Sarah Adwoa Safo has clearly been attempting to use her seat as a bargaining chip and in essence, has been working to sabotage the government.

But the group has jumped to the defence of the MP and said "We are equally disappointed in Mr. Ben Ephson, editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper and pollster, who we expect to know better, for advocating that the NPP should call Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo’s bluff by sacking her and calling for a by-election which the NPP could easily win since Dome-Kwabenya is its stronghold.

"We view this development as a well-calculated attempt to give a dog a bad name in order to hang it. It is nothing but a well-calculated attempt by the two male MPs and the male editor/pollster to make Hon. Adwoa Safo looks bad in the eyes of the public, her constituents, and especially members of the NPP."

The think tank stressed the need to protect female MPs and observed that the vile attacks and vitriolic against women are major reasons for their low representation in politics.

"Ladies and Gentlemen, research has shown that one of the reasons that account for the low participation of women in politics is the acrimonious nature of the male-dominated enterprise that shoves women away to make it a preserve for men only.

"It is the view of the Centre that these attacks from her colleague MPs are unjustified, unwarranted, mischievous, and most unfortunate. We are aware that the many male MPs absent themselves from Parliament for similar periods without such calls for them to be sacked," it said.

It also called on the NPP and Parliament as an institution to offer Sarah Adwoa Safo the maximum support she needs to navigate the early stages of motherhood.

"First of all, absence from parliament is permitted subject to the leave of absence from the Speaker of Parliament. We are reliably informed that the complaining MPs in question are fully aware that Hon. Adwoa Safo has been receiving medical attention for the past few months which also accounted for her leave from ministerial duties.