Quayson was elected again as MP after the Supreme Court on May 17, 2023, declared that he was illegally elected and must be banned from holding himself as such.
Gyakye Quayson sworn in as Minority vows to abstain from Parliamentary business
James Gyakye Quayson has been officially sworn in as the Member of Parliament for Assin North after his resounding victory at the by-election on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
He assumes his role as the elected representative for Assin North ready to serve the constituency.
Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.
However, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to abstain from Parliamentary proceedings on days when James Gyakye Quayson is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case against him.
According to the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, the entire Minority caucus will accompany Gyakye Quayson to court and refrain from participating in the business of the House on those specific days.
