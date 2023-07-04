Gyakye Quayson sworn in as Minority vows to abstain from Parliamentary business

He assumes his role as the elected representative for Assin North ready to serve the constituency.

Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 percent of the total votes cast to beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 percent and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) amassed 87 votes representing 0.29 percent.

However, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to abstain from Parliamentary proceedings on days when James Gyakye Quayson is scheduled to appear in court for an ongoing criminal case against him.

