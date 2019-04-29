According to her, their conduct is likely to cause the NPP one-term in office.

She accused the party's National Chairman, Freddie Blay and the General Secretary, John Boadu of neglecting the party office adding that the executives go about taking money for themselves.

"They have taken the positions and sleeping in their houses. If they make Nana Addo a one-term President, I swear, I will curse them all," she said.

"Freddie Blay says he always have stomach upset when he comes to the party office and John Boadu is so arrogant that he doesn’t want to see anyone, so he rented a new office in Osu," Hajia Fati said in a video circulating on social media.

She urged the party officers to visit the party office since the party office is not a cemetery.

"Come to the party office, the party office is not a cemetery. From John Boadu and Blay," she said.

