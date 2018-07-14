Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top job


United Nations Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top job

The UN Secretary General António Guterres on Friday appointed her as the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

  • Published:
play

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh now has a new job at the United Nations (UN) office in Nairobi, Kenya.

READ MORE: J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia

The UN Secretary General António Guterres on Friday appointed her as the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

She  succeeds Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

Ms Tetteh served as the Foreign Affairs Minister under John Mahama between 2012 to 2016. She also served under the late Professor John Mills as the Trade and Industry Minister from February 2009 to January 2013.

She was also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya West constituency in the Central region before losing her seat in the 2016 election.

READ MORE:  Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah

Ms. Tetteh is a practising Lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB)  degree from the University of Ghana, Legon. She also completed her professional law course at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 1992.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Shocking: Boxer found dead while on holiday Shocking Boxer found dead while on holiday
NDC National Executive Congress: NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards NDC National Executive Congress NDC reportedly directs aspirants not to mount billboards
Economy of Ghana: Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama warns against VAT hike
Aspiration: Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser Aspiration Akamba officially declares to stand for NDC's National Organiser
Hajia Fati’s Assault: Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trial
Corruption Fight: Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses
Politics: Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister Politics Mahama admin rejected imported ambulance - Health Minister
Politics: Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses Politics Mahama mocks Freddie Blay, NPP over 275 buses



Top Articles

1 Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to...bullet
2 Hajia Fati’s Assault Kennedy Agyapong intervenes in Hajia Fati’s trialbullet
3 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Remorse Hajia Fati apologises for giving journalist 'dirty' slapbullet
5 Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirantsbullet
6 RIP Rawlings mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensahbullet
7 Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's...bullet
8 Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever...bullet
9 Eastern Corridor Road President Akufo-Addo shades...bullet
10 BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah deadbullet

Related Articles

Eulogy J.H Mensah was the best economist Ghana ever produced - Bawumia
J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah
RIP Rawlings mourns former political 'rival' J.H Mensah
Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board
#OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
BREAKING Veteran politician J.H. Mensah dead
Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks
Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid
Lawsuit Kweku Baako drags Nana Addo to court over Charlotte Osei's sacking

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists – Mahamabullet
4 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
5 Political News Prof. Oquaye to be sworn in again as acting Presidentbullet
6 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Veteran Politician J.H. Mensah is dead
J.H. Mensah’s Death Rawlings mourns J.H. Mensah
#OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Freddy Blay is the National Chairman of the NPP
275 Buses Saga CHRAJ to officially probe Freddie Blay
Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe
Outcast Freddie Blay is an imposter in the NPP - Nyaho Tamakloe barks