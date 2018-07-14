Hanna Tetteh, ex-Mahama official, gets UN top job

news

Former Foreign Affairs Minister Hanna Tetteh now has a new job at the United Nations (UN) office in Nairobi, Kenya.

The UN Secretary General António Guterres on Friday appointed her as the Director-General of the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

She succeeds Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

Ms Tetteh served as the Foreign Affairs Minister under John Mahama between 2012 to 2016. She also served under the late Professor John Mills as the Trade and Industry Minister from February 2009 to January 2013.

She was also the Member of Parliament for the Awutu-Senya West constituency in the Central region before losing her seat in the 2016 election.

Ms. Tetteh is a practising Lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon. She also completed her professional law course at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 1992.