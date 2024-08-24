ADVERTISEMENT
Healthcare from polyclinic level downwards will be free of charge - Mahama

Andreas Kamasah

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s flagbearer, has announced a policy that will enable access to healthcare below district hospital level to be free of charge.

John Dramani Mahama

According to the NDC's manifesto, the next Mahama administration would "implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term."

Explaining the policy further, Mahama stated that any Ghanaian who walks into any healthcare facility from the polyclinic level downwards would receive healthcare without having to pay for it. He added that the cost of healthcare services from the district hospital upwards would be covered by the National Health Insurance, which he said would be overhauled and properly funded to ensure it runs effectively.

John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

The former President, who is seeking a return to power, was speaking at the opposition party's manifesto launch in Winneba on Saturday, 24 August.

QUALITY HEALTHCARE FOR ALL

  • Uncap the National Health Insurance Levy.
  • Re-prioritise the health sector by ensuring the timely release of payments to service providers.
  • Establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) Fund to support persons with chronic diseases such as kidney failure (dialysis), cancers, Sickle Cell disease, diabetes, hypertension, and other heart diseases.
  • Implement Free Primary Healthcare services from the CHPS compound level to the district level in the medium term.
  • Expand health infrastructure to restore the automatic employment and timely deployment of health workers.
  • Construct a state-of-the-art 500-bed Specialist Children’s Hospital and Fertility Centre in Accra.
  • Expand facilities at the Ho Teaching Hospital to provide comprehensive specialist services with a view to establishing a quaternary hospital in the Volta region to attract medical tourism.
  • Build a Specialist and Trauma Hospital in the Oti Region for emergencies on the eastern corridor.
  • Establish a modern dialysis centre in hospitals in regions that don’t have them.
  • Build modern hospitals in Bawku, Yendi, and other underserved areas.
Andreas Kamasah

