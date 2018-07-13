Pulse.com.gh logo
Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur


  • Published:
Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

The funeral rites of the late Vice President Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur has been announced by his family.

The family says he will be laid in state on Thursday, 26th July, from 8 am to 6pm.

This will be followed a burial service at the at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra on Friday, 27th July 2018.

Amissah-Arthur passed on at the 37 Military Hospital a few weeks ago when he collapsed at the Airforce Gym while exercising.

READ ALSO: Dumelo,Joselyn Dumas,KSM react to the death of former Vice President

His interment will be private, the family said. A thanksgiving service is expected to be held on Sunday 29th July 2018 at the Calvary Methodist Church in Accra.

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur play

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur

 

Born on April 29, 1951, the economist, academic and politician was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from August 6, 2012 until January 7, 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was sworn in as Vice-President on August 6, 2012 after he was nominated by President John Dramani Mahama to be the Vice-President, a week after President Mahama had also been sworn in as President, following the sudden death of President John Evans Atta Mills on July 24, 2012.

He was also the Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.

Mr Amissah-Arthur was married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with whom he had two children.

#OpenUGMC University of Ghana Medical Center to finally open on July 18
Mustapha Hamid
Campaign Promise 'One village, One dam' being implemented in the North - Hamid
Vote-Buying Allegations Creation of new regions not intended to buy votes – Nana Addo
National Development Govt sets up cattle ranch to address Fulani menace