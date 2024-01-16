ADVERTISEMENT
Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries

Emmanuel Tornyi

On January 27, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold primaries to select parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections in December.

NPP flag
NPP flag

Among the 373 aspirants, 29 will go unopposed, while 11 were disqualified, two referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), and two withdrew.

The total qualified aspirants for the primaries are 326.

NPP MPs going unopposed
NPP MPs going unopposed Pulse Ghana

Notable incumbents going unopposed include Patrick Yaw Boamah, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Dr. Bryan Yaw Acheampong, and others across various regions.

Here are the NPP MPs going unopposed:

  • Greater Accra Region:

Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP

Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP

Dakoa Newman – Okaikwei South MP

  • Savannah Region

Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP

  • Upper West Region

Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP

  • Northern Region
Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP

Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP

  • Eastern Region

Dr. Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP

Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP

Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP

  • Western North

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP

  • Bono East

Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP

  • Bono Region

Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP

  • Ahafo Region

Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP

  • Central Region
Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP

  • Ashanti Region

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP

Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP

Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP

Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP

Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP

