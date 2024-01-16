Among the 373 aspirants, 29 will go unopposed, while 11 were disqualified, two referred to the National Executive Committee (NEC), and two withdrew.
Here are the incumbent NPP MPs going unopposed in January 27 primaries
On January 27, 2024, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will hold primaries to select parliamentary candidates for the upcoming general elections in December.
Recommended articles
The total qualified aspirants for the primaries are 326.
Notable incumbents going unopposed include Patrick Yaw Boamah, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, Samuel Abu Jinapor, Dr. Bryan Yaw Acheampong, and others across various regions.
Here are the NPP MPs going unopposed:
- Greater Accra Region:
Patrick Yaw Boamah – Okaikoi Central MP
Lydia Seyram Alhassan – Ayawaso West Wuogon MP
Dakoa Newman – Okaikwei South MP
- Savannah Region
Samuel Abu Jinapor – Damongo MP
- Upper West Region
Dr Bright Yelviedong Baligi – Lambussie MP Ambrose Dery – Nandom MP
- Northern Region
Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli – Gushegu MP Alhaji Iddrisu Habib – Tolon MP
Mohammed Amin Adam – Karaga MP Thomas Mbomba – Tatale/Sanguli MP
- Eastern Region
Dr. Bryan Yaw Acheampong – Abetifi MP
Michael Okyere Baafi – New Juaben South MP
Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP
- Western North
Alex Tetteh Djornobuah – Akontombra MP
- Bono East
Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah – Techiman South MP
- Bono Region
Paul Apreku Twum-Barimah – Dormaa East MP
- Ahafo Region
Dr Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere – Tano South MP
- Central Region
Rev. John Ntim Fordjour – Assin South MP Dr. Festus Awuah Kwofie – Upper Denkyira East MP
- Ashanti Region
Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum – Bosomtwe MP Frederick Obeng Adom – Upper West Akyem MP
Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah – Ejisu MP
Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie – Effiduase MP
Isaac Yaw Opoku – Offinso South MP
Alex Blankson – Akrofuom MP
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh