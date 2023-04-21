He said it is laughable that members of the party and government are still blaming him after 7 years at the helm.
How are you blaming me for Ghana’s current economic woes? Mahama to the NPP
Former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for blaming him for Ghana’s current economic woes.
Speaking to delegates at Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West Wougon constituencies as part of his Greater Accra regional tour, Mr. Mahama described the NPP’s move to always blame the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ghana’s economic problem as laughable.
“This NPP government likes shifting blame to everything except themselves. Anything that goes bad is either COVID-19 or Russia-Ukraine war, or they say we make too much noise and money doesn’t like noise ‘sika mp3 dede’, after seven years in office. The other day I was reading somewhere and somebody said the economy is bad because of Mahama. After 7 years, Mahama is still the name on your tongue,” Mr. Mahama laughed.
Mr. Mahama claims the government has refused to accept responsibility for Ghana’s economic challenges despite being in office since 2017.
The NPP government has continuously attributed the economic crisis to the Russia–Ukraine war and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
