Hundreds of NPP supporters throng Accra for Dr. Bawumia's form filing

The NPP party headquarters immediately went agog when the Vice President arrived.

The Vice-President urged Ghanaians to constantly pray for guidance and blessings for him and his team. He also requested that constant prayers be said for the nation as it undergoes the process of selecting leaders.

While in the NPP Head Office, Dr. Bawumia took time to interact with the NPP supporters and urged them to translate the enthusiastic support they were displaying into votes come election day and to ensure that he was elected as President to implement the many great ideas which would ultimately see to an improvement in their lives.

Prominent party figures including former National Organiser Sammy Awuku and Vice Chairman Fred Oware gathered the forms early last month on Dr. Bawumia’s behalf.

One of the leading candidates, Alan Kyerematen, turned in his paperwork on Monday.

Dr. Bawumia has held extensive conversations over the past few months regarding his desire to run for the NPP’s flagbearer position.