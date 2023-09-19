I already know who the next President of Ghana is – Owusu Bempah

Addressing his congregation on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Rev. Owusu Bempah indicated that the result of the 2024 elections has already been determined in the helm of the spirit.

He added that he was going to perform a spiritual exercise for the next president of Ghana right after leaving the church.

“The reason I would close and leave soon is that I must do something for somebody after church today, and that person is the next president of Ghana. And so today, I have to get home early to perform that action for the person (the next president).

Pulse Ghana

“… The thing has already happened. It is just like watching a playback or a re-play of a football match that has already been played,” he said in Twi.

On the NPP primaries, the prophet listed the position on the ballot paper for the primaries, but his posturing (movement) seems to have communicated to the pastors, who were with him, and his congregation the person who would emerge victorious.

Relatedly, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said that the party will lose the 2024 elections if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected leader.

The vociferous lawmaker argued that Dr. Bawumia cannot beat the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the general elections.

