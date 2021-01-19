Dr. Bawumia in a Facebook post on Monday, January 18, 2021, showed gratitude to his staff.

He said "As I start another term of office as Vice President, I would like to thank all my Heads of Departments and staff, who have done some really excellent work over the past four years to help substantially deliver on the President’s vision for Ghana. I am truly grateful for your service, not just to me, but to mother Ghana."

He listed the names of the staffers who helped him from 2017 to 2021.

Jubilee House

Here's the list of staffers in the Vice President's office.

1. Augustine Blay – Secretary to the Vice President

2. Ms. Elizabeth Utuka – Executive Assistant to the Vice President

3. Prof. Joe Amoako-Tuffour – Secretary/Member of Economic Management Team

4. Prof Kwaku Appiah-Adu – Head, Delivery Unit

5. Gideon Boako -Technical Economic Adviser and Spokesperson

6. Edward Owirodu Appiah - Director, Liaison

7. Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim – Director, Operations

8. Nana Enoch Mensah – Director, Protocol

9. Frank Agyei-Twum – Director, Communications

10. Isaac Botchway – Head, Security

11. Major Samuel Owusu-Kwakye – Head, Transport

12. Evron Rothschild Hughes – Technical Economic Adviser

13. KB Mahama – Technical Economic Adviser

14. Alolo Mutaka – Technical Economic Adviser

15. Krobea Kwabena Asante – Deputy Director, Communications

16. Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini – Technical Adviser (Political)

17. Emmanuel Nana Yaw Mensah – Chief Driver

18. Keck Osei – Director, Administration

19. Ms. Lovia Bamfo – Deputy Director, Administration

20. ASP Issahaku Yakubu - ADC to the Vice President

21. Salam Mustapha - Director, Programmes

22. Dr. Martin Adu-Adadey - Medical Officer