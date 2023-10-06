I didn’t know I had enemies in NPP until I contested for the flagbearer race – Ken Agyapong

Speaking in an interview with Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, he alleged that the said MPs have turned their backs on him as he vies for the NPP flagbearer position.

"I am very bitter that if I had not contested, I wouldn't have known my enemies, these MPs, the help that I have given them,” he lamented.

He singled out one MP, Alfred Obeng-Boateng, representing the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai constituency in the Western North Region, whom he claims to have personally assisted and campaigned for in the past.

Agyapong expressed his disappointment, saying that despite his support, Obeng-Boateng is now campaigning against him.

"Last week one of them that I have helped, I will never forgive him but after November 4th he will see what will happen. You see, if you are not even going to vote for me, you have a choice and I don't have a problem.

"But the people in his constituency know that I went there to campaign for him, and this man picks up a phone and calls delegates, telling them not to vote for Kennedy Agyapong, but to vote for number two on the ballot. And then one of them asked him why, and he said Kennedy Agyapong doesn't know how to talk,” he added.

He continued "I campaigned for him in Bibiani; I am not afraid of him, Alfred Obeng. I left his place at 1:00 a.m. for this man to tell me that I don’t know how to talk. I can never forgive that guy."

