Mahama believes the current government is acting rather cold by halting the supply of free fertilisers to cocoa farmers.

According to him, it is sheer wickedness to allow the fertilisers to expire and dispose them of, instead giving them out for free.

The NDC flagbearer was speaking to cocoa farmers and the people of Enchi in the Aowin Constituency of the Western North Region.

He said he feels sorry and sad over the plight of cocoa farmers under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

“I feel very sad for our cocoa farmers. We had good plans and started implementing good policies for the cocoa sector,” Mahama said.

“When we started giving out free fertilisers, it was because we realised it will help improve yield, and in the 2016/17 crop year, we recorded 950,000 tons.

“I cannot understand why this government will decide to stop that and sell the fertilisers to the farmers… In fact, it is wickedness to leave the fertiliser in warehouses because the farmers cannot and won’t buy them, and throw them away after they expire.”

He assured the people of Enchi and the Aowin Constituency that the NDC will implement people-friendly policies and initiatives should they vote the party back into power.

He promised to resume all projects stopped by the Akufo-Addo government in the Constituency, adding that the NDC will see to their continuation when the party returns to power in 2020.

“The Elubo to Enchi road was on contract and we gave it to two contractors so they can be completed early. They should have been completed by now, but thanks to the NPP that road is worse now than when we started working on it,” Mahama added.