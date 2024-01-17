I neglected Ekumfi because you voted out NPP candidate — Nana Addo to Chiefs

In a meeting with local leaders, the President openly expressed his disappointment, admitting that the electoral defeat led to a decrease in his involvement with the constituency.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revealed that he intentionally ignored the demands of Ekumfi residents due to their decision to vote out NPP candidate Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe in the 2020 elections.
"Ato Codjoe who was the MP for the area. I made him a deputy minister so that through that he would initiate development projects in the area but it didn’t last. During the subsequent election, he was voted out and these all accounted for my neglect for the area," he said.
Ato Cudjoe lost the 2020 election with 13,468 votes making 45.0% of the total votes cast whilst Abeiku Crentsil of the NDC had 16,037 votes making 53.6% of the total votes cast.
The parliamentary candidate of GUM, Regina Amoah had 371 votes making 1.2% of the total votes cast and the CPP parliamentary candidate Ibrahim Anderson had 0 vote making 0.0% of the total vote cast.
He was a former Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development.
