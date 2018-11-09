I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings

news

Former President Jerry Rawlings has denied reports that former president John Mahama led a corrupt government during a meeting with former Sierra Leonean Vice-President Chief Sam Sumana.

"The office wishes to state that Flt. Lt. Rawlings did not meet former Sierra Leonean Vice-President Chief Sam Sumana ‘over the weekend' as reported.

"The last time Chief Sam Sumana called on former President Rawlings was in late 2017," Communications Director at the Office of Rawlings, Kobina Andoh Amoakwa said in a statement.

Reports by the Daily Guide newspaper stated that Rawlings had said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took over from Mahama in 2017, the country was already drowning in practice of corruption with impunity.

"By the time this administration came into office, the country was literally drowning in the practice of corruption with impunity. This administration has therefore inherited national corruption at its worst," Rawlings stated.