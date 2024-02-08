In his inaugural address as the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia strongly opposed taxes on electronic transactions, emphasizing his commitment to abolishing the e-levy and highlighting its hindrance to his vision of a Digital and Cashless Ghana.
I will abolish E-levy if Ghanaians vote for me as President — Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flag bearer, has expressed his intention to eliminate the e-levy, a tax on electronic financial transactions, if he is elected as President of Ghana.
He said "To transition to a cashless economy, we need to encourage the use of electronic payment channels. To facilitate this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. Therefore, the e-levy will be abolished."
Additionally, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his government's intentions to revamp the tax system, including the elimination of emission tax, betting tax, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs, with a target implementation by January 2025.
He also introduced plans for a simplified and business-friendly flat tax regime, geared towards supporting both citizens and businesses, with a particular focus on aiding small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).
