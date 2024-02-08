ADVERTISEMENT
I will abolish E-levy if Ghanaians vote for me as President — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party's flag bearer, has expressed his intention to eliminate the e-levy, a tax on electronic financial transactions, if he is elected as President of Ghana.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President
In his inaugural address as the NPP flagbearer, Dr. Bawumia strongly opposed taxes on electronic transactions, emphasizing his commitment to abolishing the e-levy and highlighting its hindrance to his vision of a Digital and Cashless Ghana.

He said "To transition to a cashless economy, we need to encourage the use of electronic payment channels. To facilitate this, there will be no taxes on digital payments under my administration. Therefore, the e-levy will be abolished."

Additionally, Dr. Bawumia unveiled his government's intentions to revamp the tax system, including the elimination of emission tax, betting tax, and the proposed 15% VAT on electricity tariffs, with a target implementation by January 2025.

He also introduced plans for a simplified and business-friendly flat tax regime, geared towards supporting both citizens and businesses, with a particular focus on aiding small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

