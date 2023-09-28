I will fight back if the NPP tries to discredit me – Alan Kyeremanten warns

Mr. Kyerematen acknowledged his beliefs in the party’s traditions and values, emphasizing that he would not sit down aloof to countenance any wrongdoing within the party.

In an interview with Bernard Avle on the Point of View on Citi TV, Alan asserted, “I was part of the founding members of the party. I have paid my dues to the party, and I believe in the traditions and values of the party. But if things are going wrong, I can only commit to remaining calm for a certain time. But when it is going to jeopardise the very existence of our party, which is where we have got to now, I will not stay and countenance that.”

After all, I’m not a young man, I can make my own decisions, and I have a very distinguished record in my profession, locally and externally. So I don’t waste my time on matters like this. And that is why I’m giving a caution to the party leadership, that if they want to play that kind of game by trying to discredit me about what has gone on, it will not be an interesting exercise,” Mr. Kyerematen warned.

He promised to give the party a run for their money in the 2024 polls, underscoring the importance of people being elected on their own merits and not riding on the back of a political party.

“As an independent candidate, whether the party likes it or not, let the occasion arise, and they will see how much of that base I will harvest votes. Because we are not talking about delegates now, we are talking about the 6.5 million people who are not delegates. And who are looking for people who represent the true ideals of their tradition.”

“The political ecosystem, philosophy and foundation, that we have now, drives us more towards an executive-presidential system. People say it’s a hybrid, but the truth of the matter is that power is vested in one person, the president. If that is the case, then does it not make sense that people who are selected and elected as president must be elected on their own merits and not on the back of a political party,” he stated.