He pointed out the existing economic challenges as a constraint that limits the scope of ambitious commitments.
I won't make too many promises because I know Ghana is broke — Mahama
John Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer, has underscored his prudent stance on making promises ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Speaking to NDC supporters in Hohoe, Volta Region, Mahama stated, "…I am being very measured in the promises that I make because we all know the crisis in which this country has been plunged. We will show you the books and finances of this country, and you will realize the harm that the New Patriotic Party administration has done to this country; the economy is broke."
He additionally disclosed that should the NDC government be elected, a monthly allowance of GH¢1,000 would be implemented for all Assembly members.
He projected that this measure would result in an annual expenditure of GH¢80 million.
Mahama pledged to reduce the budget of the President's office, currently exceeding GH¢2 billion, to fund the proposed allowances for Assembly members.
