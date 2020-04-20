The items would be distributed to about 10,000 households in deprived communities under the Greater Accra Region. This is expected to support the vulnerable during the lockdown period.

The items included 5,000 bags of rice, 12,000 bottles of cooking oil and 20,000 cans of mackerel, this is to supports struggling families who are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ibrahim Mahama donates to feed 10,000 households in muslim and Christian communities

The items were distributed to the recipients in the various parts of the city by Mr. Mahama and his team of officers. The recipients expressed their gratitude to Mr. Mahama for his timely intervention with his donations.

Ibrahim Mahama donates to deprived persons in Accra

Ghana’s count of the Coronavirus has increased to 1,042, with 9 deaths and 99 recoveries.

This was announced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during his seventh address to the nation on the outbreak on, Sunday, April 19, 2020.

COVID-19: Ibrahim Mahama donates to Christ the King Church in Accra

The President has also lifted restrictions imposed on the movement of persons within some parts of Greater Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Greater Kumasi.