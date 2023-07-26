If the attacks on me don’t stop, I won’t campaign for NPP in 2024 – Agyapong

Speaking in an interview, the Assin Central MP said he will go to the United States of America if he is not elected as the flagbearer of the party.

"I'm telling you, if they continue the way they are going , big no. If they go the way they are going, when I lose, I will go back to America. You say you can win, win without Ken Agyapong.

"Let Adomako Baafi and all those guys go and do the campaign. You think I'm a fool to spend my money for these young guys to insult me? If they stop, fine. If they don't, then count me out," Ken Agyapong emphasized during an interview with Home Radio.

Pulse Ghana

Agyapong maintains that he is prepared to lead the NPP into the 2024 General Election but also makes it clear that he won't see it as a major setback if he doesn't win the flagbearer election.

He firmly believes that if delegates vote for him, he possesses pragmatic solutions to address the numerous challenges faced by Ghanaians.