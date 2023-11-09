I'll be a father for all - Bawumia assures NPP supporters

He said this when he paid a visit to the party headquarters of the NPP after winning the flagbearer elections last weekend.

His visit was to officially engage the national leadership of the Party following his election as flag bearer of the NPP on November 4, 2023. In his welcome address, Mr. Justin Kodua Frimpong, General Secretary of the Party, praised Dr. Bawumia and his entourage for their prompt visit to the Party headquarters despite the heavy toll of the just ended flagbearership campaign and assured that the leadership of the Party would work hand-in-hand with all stakeholders to secure a historic victory in 2024.

In his opening address, Dr. Bawumia thanked the national leadership of the Party for the warm reception and praised them for their sacrifice towards the successful organisation and conduct of the Party’s Presidential Primaries which he noted, has been described by all and sundry as transparent, free and fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana





He assured that as leader of the Party, he would serve as a father to all stakeholders regardless of class, religion, identity and place of origin. He also noted that he was excited about working with all stakeholders of the Party and pledged to urgently engage other aspirants of the Party’s Presidential Primaries.

Dr. Bawumia also indicated that as leader of the Party, he will at all times be opened to the opinions, advice and suggestions of all Party stakeholders as he seeks to rally the rank and file of the Party for victory. He pledged that his office would be accessible to all Party members and also collaborate with the headquarters of the Party, which he remarked, serves as the engine of the NPP.