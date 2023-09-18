I’ll complete all NPP projects if I win in 2024 – Mahama

He said the NDC was a patriotic and well-meaning political party that believed in the spirit of continuity and was determined not to waste the resources of taxpaying citizens.

“I’m making a promise that when we come, we will continue all abandoned projects.

Even projects that this current NPP government does not finish, we will continue and finish because they are funded by taxpayers’ money, so when you abandon them, you’re wasting the money of Ghanaians,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former President said this on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at the NDC Greater Accra Regional Zongo Caucus Stakeholders Forum in Accra.

The forum brought together representatives of various Zongo and Muslim sects and institutions within and outside the party to share their experiences and discuss topics of mutual interest to create social connections and a sense of community.

One notable personality at the forum was the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Mahama made the promise after accusing the current administration of neglecting landmark projects that his party started, particularly in Zongo communities, before leaving office in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we were sharing the E-Blocks, several of them were allocated to the Zongo and Muslim communities but many of those schools have been abandoned. We have done a lot in our Zongos but we are not the type who come with a paper and read. Our people can see for themselves the work the NDC did when we were in office,” he stressed.